Australian Natives for Your Garden

November 4, 2012 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Map available at: http://www.seaside-gardens.com During the event Ms O’Connell, Ms Dorey and Ms Kreiss will provide information on the following topics: • Mediterranean Climate and Biomes • Horticultural Requirements of Australian Plants • Major Plant Families and Representative Species Following the presentation Ms O’Connell will lead a tour of the Demonstration Australian Garden that she designed at the Seaside Garden Nursery. During the tour there will be a question and answer period.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: University of California Cooperative Extension.
  • Starts: November 4, 2012 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Seaside Gardens, 3700 Via Real, Carpinteria, CA
  • Website: http://cesantabarbara.ucdavis.edu/Master_Gardener/
