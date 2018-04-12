Calendar » Authentic Relationships | Talk @ Pura Luna Apothecary

April 12, 2018 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm

Transform Yourself and Your Relationships Through the Power of Psychology (WOMEN ONLY)

- Why are relationships so challenging?

- Family, friends, lovers, partners, coworkers... how can we communicate better?

- How can we attract a partner whom we can be our authentic self with?

From years of experience working with my clients, I found that the #1 secret to loving, trusted, and deep relationships are understanding others' personality as much as your own!

First, know yourself:

Are you dominant and outspoken or reserved and peace-keeping in your relationships? Social or seeking "me-time"? Compromising and caring for others first?

Then, learn about the other types to increase compassion and improve communication:

What motivates them, what do they fear, what are their strengths as well as blind spots?

Join us as Crystal will teach you about this Stanford-developed adaption of the Enneagram assessment, which is a powerful psychology tool that is a central part of her 5-Pillar Redefining-Freedom-Program.

Bring your partner, friends, or kids - to transform your relationships together!

After registration please take the following personality assessment before the event and come ready with the type(s) you relate to most: http://www.DiscoverMyType.com/

ABOUT CRYSTAL

Crystal synthesizes Eastern and Western elements from psychology, functional fitness, holistic nutrition, Eastern health and philosophy, wildlife conservation, and mindfulness to catalyze breakthroughs in redefining freedom. These methods stem from her Master’s in Counseling Psychology, Bachelor’s in Wildlife Biology and Conservation, and 15+ years experience as an ACE Certified Medical Exercise and Holistic Nutrition Specialist. Crystal unleashes freedom in clients around the world via her online programs, talks, workshops, retreats, and one-on-one sessions.