Authentic Relationships Workshop @Pura Luna Women's Apothecary

May 31, 2018 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Transformation Through The Power of Psychology and Spirituality



Which relationships ​are you ready to​​​ transform? ​Where do you seek a shift from draining to​ energizing? Superficial ​to authentic and nourishing?



If you're ready take action, then join Crystal on May 31st to learn how to apply transpersonal​/spiritual​ psychology tools to make the changes you're seeking ​to​ transform your relationships.



We will start with a guided meditation to identify the relationships you want to focus on - such as with your lover, family, friends, co-workers, community, or with your self, your body, spirit, nature, god, death or any other relationship.



Then we will explore the story behind those relationships, how they started and what you'd want them to be.



As transforming relationships starts with making changes in ourselves (rather than changing the other person), Crystal will draw from tools founded in cognitive behavioral psychology, transpersonal psychology and personality typing to show you how to shift the energy in your relationships towards ​agency, ​acceptance and authenticity.



Join us to learn about these psychology techniques that are a central part of Crystal’s 5-Pillar ​Authentic​-Freedom-Program.



In preparation for this workshop, please take this short personality assessment beforehand: www.DiscoverMyType.com



PS: Since it will be dinner time, feel free to bring snacks with you ;-)



ABOUT CRYSTAL

Crystal synthesizes Eastern and Western elements from transpersonal/spiritual psychology, functional fitness, holistic nutrition, Eastern health and philosophy, wildlife conservation, and mindfulness to equip women with the ability to create authentic freedom with their body, relationships, and business.



These methods stem from her Master’s in Transpersonal Counseling Psychology, Bachelor’s in Wildlife Biology and Conservation, and 15+ years experience as an ACE Certified Medical Exercise and Fitness Nutrition Specialist.



Crystal empowers clients around the world via her online programs, talks, workshops, retreats, and one-on-one sessions.