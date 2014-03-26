Calendar » AUTHOR ABBY STOKES ADDRESSES ONLINE SAFETY AT THE SAMARKAND

March 26, 2014 from 11:00 am

The Samarkand, a faith-based, not-for-profit, continuing care retirement community operated by Covenant Retirement Communities, will host Abby Stokes, author of “Is This Thing On?” and instructor at Cooper Union and New York University’s School of Lifelong Learning. Stokes has helped almost 190,000 people understand and navigate the latest technology and tools including the Internet, computers, tablets, smart phones and email.

During the seminars, Stokes will address concerns from Santa Barbara area seniors and adult children about mobile banking and online shopping, and discuss how to prevent being a victim of an online scam. She will also help attendees identify secure online shopping sites and explain the use of services such as PayPal.

Space is limited. To register, please visit www.TheSamarkand.org or call 877-870-4136.