Author Appearance at SB Greek Festival

July 29, 2018 from 1:00 p.m - 3:00 p.m

Meet Author John McKinney at SB Greek Festival

John McKinney will discuss and sign copies of his new book, “Hiking the Holy Mountain: Tales of Monks and Miracles on the Trails of Mount Athos Greece” at the Santa Barbara Greek Festival bookstore, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday July 28 and Sunday July 29. A portion of each sale will benefit the charitable work of St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.



John’s Greek-American mother Helen (Gekas) raised him with an appreciation of Greek culture, and he is now a parishioner at St. Barbara, where his amazing story began. After writing extensively about hiking, the author was compelled by extraordinary events to live through—then write about—an odyssey that took him to remote monasteries on Mt. Athos, Greece, a peninsula populated by monks who live much as they did in the Middle Ages.

For a preview of the story, check out the “Hiking the Holy Mountain” book trailer:www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXlhNMKs7ZI