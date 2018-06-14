Calendar » Author Dara Horn speaking at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

June 14, 2018 from 8:00PM - 9:00PM

Dara Horn is the author of five novels. Her latest, Eternal Life, is an ingenious tale about what it would mean to live forever. The award-winning author earned her Ph.D. in comparative literature from Harvard University in 2006, studying Hebrew and Yiddish. She was chosen by Granta magazine as one of 20 “Best Young American Novelists” in 2017.

Her first novel, In the Image, is published by W.W. Norton when she was 25, received a 2003 National Jewish Book Award, the 2002 Edward Lewis Wallant Award, and the 2003 Reform Judaism Fiction Prize. Her second novel, The World to Come, published by W.W. Norton in 2006, received the 2006 National Jewish Book Award for Fiction, the 2007 Harold U. Ribalow Prize, was selected as an Editors’ Choice in The New York Times Book Review and as one of the Best Books of 2006 by The San Francisco Chronicle, and has been translated into eleven languages. Her third novel, All Other Nights, published in 2009 by W.W. Norton, was selected as an Editors’ Choice in The New York Times Book Review and was one of Booklist’s 25 Best Books of the Decade.

Her fourth novel, A Guide for the Perplexed, was published by W.W. Norton in September 2013, and was selected as one of Booklist‘s Best Books of 2013 and was longlisted for the Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.

She has lectured at over two hundred universities and cultural institutions throughout North America, in Israel, and in Australia. She lives in New Jersey with her husband and four children.