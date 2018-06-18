Calendar » Author Eric Puchner speaking at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

June 18, 2018 from 8:00PM - 9:00PM

Eric Puchner is the author of the novel Model Home, a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award, and two collections of stories, Music Through the Floor and Last Day on Earth, which came out last year. His work has appeared in many magazines and anthologies, including GQ, Granta, Tin House, Zoetrope, The Best American Nonrequired Reading, Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses, and The Best American Short Stories 2012 and 2017. He has received a California Book Award, a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship, and an Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. A professor at Johns Hopkins University, he lives in Baltimore with his wife, the novelist Katharine Noel, and their two children.