Calendar » Author Janet Fitch speaking at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

June 20, 2018 from 8:00PM - 9:00PM

Janet Fitch is an American author and teacher of fiction writing. She is the author of the #1 national bestseller White Oleander, a novel translated into 24 languages, an Oprah Book Club book and the basis of a feature film. Paint It Black was also widely translated and made into a 2017 film. Her latest is an epic novel of the Russian Revolution, The Revolution of Marina M.

Additionally, she has written a young adult novel, Kicks, short stories, essays, articles, and reviews, contributed to anthologies and regularly teaches at the Squaw Valley Community of Writers. She taught creative writing for 14 years in the USC Master of Professional Writing program, as well as VCFA's Writing and Publishing program, A Room of Her Own (AROHO), the UCLA Writer's Program, and Pomona College. She frequently lectures on fiction writing

Fitch was a 2009 Likhachev Cultural Fellow to St. Petersburg, Russia, a Helen R. Whiteley Fellow, a Research Fellow at the Huntington Library and a Moseley Fellow at Pomona College. Fitch graduated from Reed College in Portland, Oregon in 1978 with a BA in History.

She lives in Los Angeles and travels whenever she gets the chance.