Calendar » Author Simon Van Booy speaking at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

June 18, 2018 from 8:00PM - 9:00PM

Simon Van Booy is the author of The Secret Lives of People in Love, Love Begins in Winter (winner of the Frank O'Connor International Short Story Award), Everything Beautiful Began After, and The Illusion of Separateness (a national bestseller).

His latest collection of stories, Tales of Accidental Genius, was published in November 2015, and a new novel, Father's Day, was released in February 2016.

He is the editor of three philosophy books, Why We Fight, Why We Need Love, and Why Our Decisions Don't Matter. His essays have appeared in the New York Times, the Financial Times, The Guardian, and ELLE Men (China)--where he writes the monthly 'New Yorker' column. He has also written for the stage, National Public Radio, and the BBC.

Simon teaches part-time at the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan and frequently hosts creative writing courses. In 2013 he founded Writers for Children, a project which helps young people build confidence in their literary abilities through annual writing awards.

His fiction has been translated into seventeen languages. He lives in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with his wife and daughter.