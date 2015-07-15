Calendar » [email protected]: Andrea Hutton

July 15, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Andrea Hutton, author of "Bald is Better with Earrings, A Survivor’s Guide to Getting Through Breast Cancer," will speak and sign copies of her book at Antioch University Santa Barbara on Wednesday, July 15 at the first [email protected] event.

The event will be at the AUSB campus at 602 Anacapa Street from 5 to 7 p.m. with an author talk at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

In 2009, at the age of 41, Andrea was diagnosed with breast cancer. “I wanted to know everything,” said Andrea. “So I researched as much as I could on the web. I looked for books to give me an idea of what the treatments and surgery and radiation would feel like, and I couldn’t find it all in one place. I kept thinking somebody must have written this book. But they hadn’t. So I wrote it.”

The result is "Bald is Better with Earrings" (HarperWave), a comprehensive, must-have roadmap for anyone who is dealing with breast cancer or supporting someone with the disease. The book is a frank, funny, and uplifting guide to dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis. Watch a video of Andrea and learn more at http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/andrea-hutton-authors-at-antioch/