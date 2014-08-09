Calendar » Autocamp Unveils Brand New Autocamp Signature Airstream Hotel Suite at Pop Up Party in Funk Zone

August 9, 2014 from 12:00PM - 6:00PM

Santa Barbara, CA – On Saturday, August 9, Autocamp will “pop up” in the Funk Zone at Oreana Winery for an exclusive unveiling of its new custom Airstream hotel unit, known as the Autocamp Signature Suite, designed exclusively for Autocamp’s new projects in San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

Founded in Santa Barbara in January 2013, Autocamp is an unparalleled boutique lodging experience in the heart of Santa Barbara, recently named “Best Airstream Hotel in the West” by Sunset Magazine. Autocamp has also enjoyed prominent features in the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, and Entrepreneur Magazine.

A stop on the August 9th Funk Zone Art Walk, the event, dubbed “The Art of Autocamp,” will feature live music, wine tasting, a live-painted community mural and gourmet eats by the Shop Café. Autocamp will be raffling off prizes throughout the day, including a free two-night stay at Autocamp Santa Barbara, which is located in Santa Barbara’s blossoming mid-town neighborhood on De La Vina Street. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Boso Foundation, a local non-profit committed to providing communities in developing nations with ready access to clean and safe drinking water. More information can be found at www.buyonesaveone.org.

Inspired by the wanderlust and adventure of the great American road trip, the primary focus of Autocamp is connecting the traveller with a genuine local experience coupled with exceptional hotel experience. Whether you’re at the beach or in the heart of downtown, Autocamp offers boutique hotel style and amenities at an affordable price point. Autocamp properties are focused on providing giving guests the tools they need to have an authentic and memorable local experience.

Autocamp guests stay in custom Airstream trailers that are reconfigured as high end hotel suites with private queen bedrooms, full kitchens, spa bath tubs, and mid-century modern finishes. The suites are outfitted with thoughtful amenities, like a minibar selling local products, complimentary Handlebar Coffee, Malin+Goetz bath products, and spa-quality bathrobes. Autocamp Santa Barbara suites also include patios with Adirondack chairs, BBQ grills, and Beach Cruiser bicycles included free for the duration of a guest’s stay.

The Santa Barbara Autocamp is part of an existing RV park at 2717 De La Vina Street that is home to approximately 30 other trailers from varying manufacturers. Several dozen local residents live full-time at the park and some have called it home for more than four decades. Autocamp SB is proud of the great relationship it has maintained with the other residents of the RV Park, and looks forward to maintaining a great relationship for many years to come.

With thousands of reservations since its opening in 2013, Autocamp Santa Barbara is located a short bike ride southeast of Santa Barbara’s bustling downtown shopping district. Major shopping centers are within a half mile, and quaint local shops, services and eateries are right next door, and across the street. For more information and reservations, visit www.autocamp.com/sb

With openings slated for Spring 2015, Autocamp is currently finalizing details on a total of three new projects in San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. For more details visit www.prospecthotels.com

Event Details

When: Saturday, August 9, 2014, 12pm – 6pm

Where: Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

What: Live Music, Mural Painting, Food by the Shop Café, Local Wine, Airstreams

For more information or interviews, contact Ryan Miller, VP Business Development for Prospect Hotels.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 805-284-9190