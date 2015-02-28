Calendar » Automata- Machines That Move! Art From Scrap Workshop with Laura Denny

February 28, 2015 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

The Art From Scrap (AFS) Workshop comes alive with a themed workshop every Saturday from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Open to artists of all ages and abilities, the workshops take place in the AFS Art Center; located upstairs from the Art From Scrap Creative ReUse Store. AFS Workshops utilize the vast amount of materials found in the store. By making art out of discarded materials; resources are saved and imaginations are stoked. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Make Art! Come to an AFS workshop and unleash your inner eco-artist.

