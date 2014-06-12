Calendar » AVAs of the Santa Ynez Valley ~ Then and Now

June 12, 2014 from 6:00 pm

Local Winemaker Discussion Panel

Presented by the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and the Santa Barbara County Vintner’s Association

You may have heard that the grapes in your favorite bottle of wine came from the Happy Canyon AVA, or the Santa Rita Hills AVA, and you admittedly have no idea what “AVA” means. No worries…you’re not alone.

In the wine industry “AVA” is an abbreviation for American Viticultural Area. To learn more about the distinct AVAs that reside in the Santa Ynez Valley region join the Santa Barbara Country Vintner’s Association and the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum’s for a panel discussion and wine tasting on Thursday, June 12 at 6 pm.

Moderated by Matt Kettman, wine writer for the Santa Barbara Independent, the panel is composed of distinguished wine makers, one winemaker representing each AVA. Panelists include Wes Hagen of Clos Pepe Vineyards representing the Santa Rita Hills AVA, Louis Lucas, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, representing the Santa Ynez Valley AVA, Michael Larner of Larner Vineyard & Winery, representing the Ballard Canyon AVA, Doug Margerum, Margerum Wine Company, representing the Happy Canyon AVA, and Fred Brander of Brander Vineyard, representing the provisional Los Olivos District AVA.

The panel discussion will explore the differences in each AVA, the characteristic wines that come from the different AVAs and their significance in today’s wine industry. Other discussion topics will include how U.S. AVAs differ from those in France and what government regulations define an AVA. Sure to be a lively panel discussion, this event is oriented to both those in the wine industry and those who enjoy wine but would like to know more about the Valley’s distinct grape growing/wine making areas.

During the evening each of the wine makers will share with the attendees some of their finest wines that represent the AVA where the wine grapes were grown. A reception with light refreshments will follow the panel.

Admission:

$5 for Museum Members

$10 for non-members

Admission includes premium wine and refreshments. Any proceeds from the event will benefit the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum exhibition “Uncorked ~ Evolution of Wine in the Santa Ynez Valley.”

Admission to the event can be purchased at the Museum, 3596 Sagunto Street in Santa Ynez or at the gate. Call the Museum for more information at 805-688-7889.