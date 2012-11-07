Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:34 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Avoiding the Creative, Legal, and Personal Pitfalls of Co-authorship

November 7, 2012 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

The Santa Barbara chapter of the Association for Women in Communications will sponsor a discussion on Co-authorship: Avoiding the Creative, Legal, and Personal Pitfalls of Co-authorship." A panel of successful book authors and authorities in the publishing field will share what they have learned from the process, from idea generation to publication with shared credit.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: awcsb
  • Starts: November 7, 2012 5:30pm - 7:30pm
  • Price: Free for Members; $20 for Non-Members
  • Location: Antioch University, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://awcsb.org
 
 
 