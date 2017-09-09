Friday, March 23 , 2018, 9:16 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

AVON 39: The Walk to End Breast Cancer

September 9, 2017 from 6:30am - 6:00pm

Join AVON 39 for a two-day, 39.3 mile walk to fight-and fundraise-to end breast cancer! Santa Barbara 39ers will experience this quintessential coastal California city from the calming coast to the dynamic downtown. 

 

Event Details

  • Price: Free to watch. Register to participate.
  • Location: Chase Palm Park
  • Website: http://www.avon39.org/santa-barbara/
