AVON 39: The Walk to End Breast Cancer
September 9, 2017 from 6:30am - 6:00pm
Join AVON 39 for a two-day, 39.3 mile walk to fight-and fundraise-to end breast cancer! Santa Barbara 39ers will experience this quintessential coastal California city from the calming coast to the dynamic downtown.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: AVON
- Starts: September 9, 2017 6:30am - 6:00pm
- Price: Free to watch. Register to participate.
- Location: Chase Palm Park
- Website: http://www.avon39.org/santa-barbara/
- Sponsors: AVON