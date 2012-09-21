Calendar » Avon Walk for Breast Cancer Event Eve

September 21, 2012 from 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Sign-up to volunteer at the Avon Walk Santa Barbara! The Avon Walk for Breast Cancer Santa Barbara would not be possible without the help of hundreds of dedicated Volunteers. Please join us on Friday, September 21st at our Event Eve at Fess Parker's Doubletree Resort. There are several Volunteer shifts to sign up for and more details are available on our website. WE HOPE TO SEE YOU FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st!