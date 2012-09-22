Calendar » Avon Walk for Breast Cancer Saturday, September 22nd

September 22, 2012 from 2:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Sign-up to volunteer at the Avon Walk Santa Barbara! The Avon Walk for Breast Cancer Santa Barbara would not be possible without the help of hundreds of dedicated Volunteers. Please join us on Saturday, September 22nd at La Cumbre Junior High to help Walkers Setup their tents. More details and the Sign Up form are available online. WE HOPE TO SEE YOU SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd!