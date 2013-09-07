Calendar » Avon Walk for Breast Cancer Saturday, September 7th

September 7, 2013 from 2:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Sign-up to volunteer at the Avon Walk Santa Barbara! The Avon Walk for Breast Cancer Santa Barbara would not be possible without the help of hundreds of dedicated Volunteers. Please join us on Saturday, September 7th at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club to help Walkers Setup their tents. More details and the Sign Up form are available online. WE HOPE TO SEE YOU SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th! http://www.avonwalk.org/santa-barbara/volunteer-registration.html