Calendar » Avon Walk for Breast Cancer Sunday, September 23rd

September 23, 2012 from 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM

Sign-up to volunteer at the Avon Walk Santa Barbara! The Avon Walk for Breast Cancer Santa Barbara would not be possible without the help of hundreds of dedicated Volunteers. Please join us on Sunday, September 23rd at our Wellness Village & at our Closing Ceremony! Descriptions of the different volunteer shifts and the Sign Up form are available online. We hope to see you on Sunday, September 23rd!