Calendar » Avon Walk for Breast Cancer Sunday, September 8, 2013

September 8, 2013 from 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM

Sign-up to volunteer at the Avon Walk Santa Barbara! The Avon Walk for Breast Cancer Santa Barbara would not be possible without the help of hundreds of dedicated Volunteers. Please join us on Sunday, September 8th at our Closing Ceremony! Descriptions of the different volunteer shifts and the Sign Up form are available online. We hope to see you on Sunday, September 8th! Closing Ceremony (Carpinteria State Beach) 8:00am-12:30pm: Closing Ceremony Shift A 12:00-4:30pm: Closing Ceremony Shift B