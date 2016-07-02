Calendar » Awaken and Empower the Feminine Mother - Daughter Program

July 2, 2016 from 6:30pm

Mothers and daughters don’t always agree, but on July 2, two powerful Santa Barbara women will share their life-changing insights. Their own experience has taught them that identifying their internal blocks and irrational beliefs enables a person to clear negative karmic energy and create loving, supporting relationships.

Transformational and spiritual coach Ragan O’Reilly Thomson will show how to awaken the feminine force within. “A culture that demeans the feminine makes it hard for women to love themselves,” she explains. Her work helps people find their ideal mate, empowers women to have joyful pregnancies, and helps end the struggle with eating disorders.

Clinical psychologist and international philanthropist Dr. Nancy D. O’Reilly is a trailblazer for women empowerment. She will show how women can lead with their innate feminine power to take control of their personal story, reject the old oppressive model of “power over” and claim the “power to” accomplish significant goals with others. “We owe it to our foremothers to keep women –– and the world –– moving forward,” she says. Founder of the 501©3 Women Connect4Good, Inc., Dr. O’Reilly urges women to support each other to create a better world.

July 2, 6:30 pm, at the Fiesta Room of the Fess Parker Doubletree.

This event, which includes a hosted wine and cheese reception, is $20 at the door. RSVP by June 29 to [email protected] or text to 805-453-7281.