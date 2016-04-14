Calendar » Awakening American Citizens to Nuclear Dangers

April 14, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Please join us on April 14 as leaders of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation discuss political responsibility in the Nuclear Age, how nuclear weapons affect Santa Barbara and the implications of the U.S. plan to spend $1 trillion modernizing its nuclear arsenal over the next three decades.

The event will take place at the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, from 7:00-8:30 pm on Thursday, April 14. The event is free and open to the public.

Richard Falk is a Professor of International Law and Practice Emeritus at Princeton, where he was a member of the faculty for 40 years. He was Special Rapporteur for the UN on Human Rights in the Palestinian territories from 2008-14. He is the author and editor of numerous books, including Legality and Legitimacy in Global Affairs.

David Krieger is a founder of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, and has served as President of the Foundation since 1982. Among other leadership positions, he is one of 50 Councilors from around the world on the World Future Council. He is the author and editor of numerous books and articles related to achieving peace in the Nuclear Age.

Robert B. Laney is the Board Chair of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation. In his early career Rob served as an officer in the U.S. Navy and as a Judge Advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is a strong and vocal advocate of the rule of law and achieving a world free of nuclear weapons as required by international law.