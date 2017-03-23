Calendar » Awakening Bodhicitta - Part I

March 23, 2017 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

March 23, 7-9pm: Awakening Bodhicitta - Part I: How to Open Your Heart and Develop Love and Compassion

During this class you will explore important practices to open your heart and develop compassion.

Donations are greatly appreciated

About the teacher: Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.