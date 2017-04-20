Calendar » Awakening Bodhicitta - Part II

April 20, 2017 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

March 30 and April 6, 13, and 20. Dawa will offer a 4 week course, Awakening Bodhicitta - Part II: How to Cultivate a Boundless Heart. During this class series you will learn how to expand your capacity for a boundless heart, and how to deepen your love, compassion, joy and equanimity for yourself.

March 30: Immeasurable Loving-Kindness

April 6: Immeasurable Compassion

April 13: Immeasurable Joy

April 20: Immeasurable Equanimity

About the teacher: Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

