Awakening Bodhicitta - Part II
March 30 and April 6, 13, and 20. Dawa will offer a 4 week course, Awakening Bodhicitta - Part II: How to Cultivate a Boundless Heart. During this class series you will learn how to expand your capacity for a boundless heart, and how to deepen your love, compassion, joy and equanimity for yourself.
March 30: Immeasurable Loving-Kindness
April 6: Immeasurable Compassion
April 13: Immeasurable Joy
April 20: Immeasurable Equanimity
Donations are greatly appreciated
About the teacher: Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.
Bodhi Path Buddhist Center
102 West Mission Street Santa Barbara 93101
Event Details
- Starts: April 20, 2017 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: free / Donations appreciated
- Website: http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/
