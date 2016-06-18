Calendar » Awakening Mindfulness and Meditation

June 18, 2016 from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

A one-day retreat & workshop with Resident Teacher, Dawa Tarchin Phillips

Saturday, June 18th

If you have been looking for a short and meaningful retreat experience and an opportunity to go deeper in your exploration of mindfulness and meditation, this one day retreat & workshop is for you. During this workshop you will explore personal access points to awakening more mindfulness and meditation in your life. Through periods of silent meditation, personal inquiry, liberating wisdom teachings, interactive exercises and live Q&A, you will be skillfully guided to take your mindfulness and meditation practice to the next level.

Join Dharma Teacher and mindfulness expert Dawa Tarchin Phillips and fellow practitioners for a purposeful day of personal growth and awakening.

The retreat and workshop will consist of morning and afternoon sessions. We will break for lunch at the center from 12-1, so please bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverage that do not require refrigeration.

Location: Santa Barbara Bodhi Path Center, 102 W. Mission St., Santa Barbara

Saturday, June 18, 9-12 and 1-4 with lunch break at the center 12-1

Space is limited, so please register now online or by sending in a check by June 10 (Space permitting, there will registration at the door starting at 8:30; spaces not guaranteed)

Patron* of any Bodhi Path Center: $95

Non Patron: $125

You can register by going online (preferred) or by sending in a check by June 10

To register go to www.bodhipathjuneretreat.ezregister.com or send a check to Laurie Dean, Bodhi Path Buddhist Center, 102 W. Mission St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101 by June 10, 2016.

*A patron is someone who makes monthly donations of $75 or more in support of the center

About the Teacher: Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips combines the unique perspective of a Western international upbringing with the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.