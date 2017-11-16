Calendar » Awakening the Enlightened Body, Speech and Mind - The Sacredness of our Life.”

November 16, 2017 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

2 Thursdays: Nov 2 and Nov 16 –

“Awakening the Enlightened Body, Speech and Mind - The Sacredness of our Life.”

The unique relationship we have to our body, speech and mind highlights the ambivalent relationship we often have with the world around us.

Born into a world of impermanence, uncertainty and change, many struggle to make sense of the real meaning of life in the face of birth, old age, sickness and death.

Yet our body, speech and mind hold wisdom and key answers to many of our most important spiritual questions and are the micro cosmos to the macro cosmos of the outer world.

Join Dharma Teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips and Bodhi Path Santa Barbara for 2 special classes on the Enlightened Body, Speech and Mind in the wake of our next upcoming pilgrimage.

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center

102 W. Mission Street

Santa Barbara CA

805-284-2704

http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/

[email protected]