Award-winning journalist Starshine Roshell, speaking at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

June 20, 2018 from 4:00PM - 5:00PM

Writing With Courage: Exposing Yourself on the Page

Starshine Roshell is an award-winning journalist, beloved local columnist, and writing coach.

She has been a columnist for the Santa Barbara Independent since 2006 when she ran shrieking from that other local paper. She graduated UCLA cum laude and wrote for the Hollywood Reporter before joining the Santa Barbara News-Press as a news reporter, theater and rock music critic, Sunday columnist and deputy features editor. She resigned with dozens of colleagues over the publisher’s breaches of journalistic ethics.

Starshine has a first-place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association has and has been voted Best Columnist by Indy readers for the past 10 years in a row. Her column, which has also been published on TheWeek.com and in the Ventura Star and Roanoke Times, reveals the absurd truths about sex, family, politics, and culture. Her work is collected in her books, Keep Your Skirt On, Wife on the Edge, and Broad Assumptions.

She has taught news, feature and travel writing at UCSB and Santa Barbara City College, and is a featured writing instructor on LinkedIn Learning at lynda.com.