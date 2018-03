Calendar » AWARD: LUIS LEAL AWARD FOR DISTINCTION IN CHICANO/LATINO LITERATURE

November 7, 2017 from 4 pm - 6 pm

AWARD: LUIS LEAL AWARD FOR DISTINCTION IN CHICANO/LATINO LITERATURE

November 7, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Norma Cantu (Trinity University) will receive this year’s Luis Leal Award. She is best known for her-coming of age memoir Canicula.