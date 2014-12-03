Calendar » AWC-SB Annual Holiday Party

Annual Holiday Party

Honoring Member of the Year: Poet Perie Longo

Nonprofit of the Year: Friendship Center

Wednesday, December 3, 2014

5:30-7:30 pm

C’est Cheese

825 Santa Barbara Street

AWC-SB Members $25; Nonmembers $35

Start the holiday season off by celebrating with AWC-SB at our annual holiday party. By tradition we will honor our 2014 Member of the Year Perie Longo and Nonprofit of the Year Friendship Center. Come enjoy holiday cheer with other communicators and refreshments from this year's venue, C'est Cheese.



Perie Longo, Ph.D., MFT, PRT, served as Poet Laureate of Santa Barbara from 2007-09. Her life is dedicated to helping others find their voices, whether in her role as a marriage, family and child therapist, a poet, a poetry teacher through California-Poets-in-the-Schools (CPITS), or poet working in the therapeutic mode. She is a Mentor/supervisor for those who seek credentialing either as a certified poetry therapist (CPT) or a registered poetry therapist (PTR). For the past several years, Perie has created a special poem to honor the AWC-SB’s Woman of the Year Award recipients at our luncheon held in June.



Friendship Center preserves and enriches the quality of life of aging and dependent adults through innovative programs that value the dignity and worth of every person. They provide respite, support and education, enabling families to continue to be engaged in the community, careers, and commitments.

