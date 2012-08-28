AWC-SB New Members Reception
August 28, 2012 from 5:00pm - 7:30pm
We hope you will join us on Tuesday, August 28, 5:30-7:30 pm for a free reception to welcome new AWC-SB members to our organization and introduce you to our Antioch partners on the Antioch rooftop patio. Join us for a glass of wine, take in the glorious view, connect with others in the AWC-SB community. Feel free to bring a friend who may want to learn about AWC-SB. Please RSVP for the reception online.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Antioch University-Santa Barbara, lynda.com
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University- Santa Barbara
- Website: http://awc-sbnewmembersreception.eventbrite.com/
