AWC-SB Program Event: Magazine Publishing in a 2.0 World

October 10, 2012 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

A distinguished panel of publishers, editors and writers will share their insights on print publication trends, business advantages and strategic challenges at an Oct. 10 program on Magazine Publishing and Writing in a 2.0 World. The panel will discuss differences between online and print versions, paid advertising, content and requirements for contributing writers, and their sources of inspiration and ideas.