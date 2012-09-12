Calendar » AWC-SB September Program: To Blog or Not To Blog, That is the Question

September 12, 2012 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Panelists who have successfully monetized their blogs, turned their blogs into a book, or leveraged their blog for their business will share their secrets. This program To Blog or Not To Blog, That is the Question will be facilitated by Lorrie Thomas Ross, CEO of the Web Marketing Therapy. More information about the meeting is coming soon. For AWC-SB embers, our program meetings are now free! Tickets for nonmembers are $20 pre-sale/$30 at-the-door.