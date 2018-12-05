Calendar » AWC - Annual Holiday Party

December 5, 2018 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

If you haven't experienced the new Crush Tasting Room & Kitchen yet, join us at the AWC-SB Holiday Party on Wednesday, December 5. We’ll celebrate the season and raise a glass to honor two special communicators. This year's AWC-SB Member of the Year. Hilary Molina, co-chaired the 2018 Women of Achievement committee and worked tirelessly to raise the bar on our signature event. Jen Baron, Executive Director of Girls Rock, will receive the Lois Phillips Founders Award for her efforts to help girls find their voices through music. AWC-SB plans to adopt Girls Rock SB as our 2019 Nonprofit of the Year. Several Girls Rock SB students will perform at the party.



Lois Phillips will present the Founders Award to Jen Baron, Founder and Executive Director of Girls Rock, a nonprofit that helps girls become more confident through music. Jen started the organization single-handedly, pitching her ideas to mentors, funders, board members, parents and the public. When she launched the first summer program in 2012, one hundred girls attended. Today, the organization has grown to a community of more than 4,000 students who participate in after-school programs as well as day camps and sleep away camps during the summer.

Jen graduated from Santa Barbara High School and Antioch University. Although her professional background is in marketing and public relations, she's written songs and played music most of her life. At her father’s urging, she followed her dream and recorded songs professionally.

She discovered her true calling in a graduate program at Antioch when a professor urged her class to design their dream jobs. Jen envisioned a nonprofit that used music to spark creativity and instill confidence in girls aged 7-17. Although she knew nothing about starting, much less funding, an organization, she spent a year researching the project which eventually became Girls Rock SB. Girls Rock programs bring together girls from diverse backgrounds. Under the guidance of mentors who are themselves musicians, girls learn to collaborate and communicate through music.



Hilary Molina co-chaired our 2018 Women of Achievement luncheon, an annual AWC-SB event that honors women who use their talents as communicators to improve the community. Hilary brings passion to everything she does. Thanks to her gift for strategic planning, she produced an inspiration event that exceeded the expectations of the AWC-SB board and attracted new sponsors and more public attention to the event.

Hilary is the Alumni Relations Director for Fielding Graduate University where she serves as the direct contact for over 5,000 alumni around the world. She's also responsible for programming that provides tangible benefits to alumni, students, faculty, board members, and donors.

Before joining Fielding Graduate University, Hilary worked as an account executive at Fidelity National Title, a Fortune 500 company which is the nation's largest provider of commercial and residential mortgage and diversified services. She earned a Masters of Science from Cal Poly SLO. Her current interest includes road cycling and supporting her family run junior development team Galaxy Cycling.













