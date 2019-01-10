Calendar » AWC - Annual Movie - Miss Representation

January 9, 2019 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm

Miss Representation includes stories from teenage girls and interviews with politicians, journalists, entertainers, activists, and academics like Lisa Ling, Nancy Pelosi, Condoleezza Rice, Katie Couric, Rachel Maddow, Rosario Dawson, Jackson Katz, Jean Kilbourne, and Gloria Steinem. The film offers startling facts and statistics to leave audiences shaken and armed with a new perspective.

“I made Miss Representation because we live in a society where media is the most persuasive force shaping cultural norms, and the collective message the media send to our young women and men is that a woman’s value lies in her youth, beauty, and sexuality, and not in her capacity as a leader,” Newsom said. “I wanted to shed a light on this problem, because if we don’t question that thinking and work to change it, we are going to continue to be marginalized.