AWC - Becoming a Fearless Communicator

March 6, 2019 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

A Conversation about Courage with Starshine Roshell and Dr. Judy Stevens-Long

Do barriers hold you back in your professional life? Need a better way to assess risk? Many of us share fears as women communicators Learn to overcome these worries and express what you need to say? Starshine Roshell is famous for her column in the Santa Barbara Independent where she tackles topics that make others break out in a cold sweat. Dr. Judy Stevens-Long is an internationally known researcher with a deep understanding of adult development. Join them on Wednesday, March 6 for a wide-ranging conversation that will help you find the courage to conquer any fears that hold you back.

workzones

Paseo Nuevo

351 Paseo Nuevo 2nd floor

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

AWC-SB Members Free; Nonmembers $20

Wine & Refreshments included



Judith Stevens-Long received a Ph.D. from UCLA in developmental psychology and taught at the university level for the last 40 years. She started her career at Cal State LA, moved on to the University of Washington and then to Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara where she mentors Ph.D. students who are midlife practitioners. She has written dozen of articles on adult development and is the author of several text book in developmental psychology. She is also a published poet and has several plays that have been produced at a variety of venues in Southern California, one that won "Best of Fest" in the theater festival in Alberta, Canada.

Starshine Roshell is a an award-winning journalist, author and writing coach. Local readers have named her Best Columnist for 10 years in a row for her witty, honest and insightful column in the Santa Barbara Independent She has interviewed Gloria Steinem, Samantha Bee and Ellen DeGeneres among others, and taught news, feature and travel writing at UCSB and SBCC. She is an author at LinkedIn Learning, associate director of media and communications for Fielding Graduate University, and a 2011 Women of Achievement Award recipient.