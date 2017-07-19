Calendar » AWC - Books for Breakfast - Feminist Fight Club

July 19, 2017 from 07:30am - 9:00am

Event Details

AWC-SB’s popular summer reading program continues on Wednesday, July 19 at Eladio’s by the beach. For July our discussion will revolve around Feminist Fight Club: A Survival Manual for a Sexist Workplace by Jessica Bennett. Please join us and support this lovely venue by treating yourself to breakfast (Please bring cash).

Wednesday, July 19, 7:30-9 am

Eladio’s

28 W. Cabrillo Blvd

90-minute free street parking kicks in at 9 am

NAMED A BEST BOOK OF 2016 BY: Chicago Tribune, Refinery 29, Forbes, Bust, CEO Reads

It was a fight club—but without the fighting and without the men. Every month, the women would huddle in a friend’s apartment to share sexist job frustrations and trade tips on how best to tackle them. Once upon a time, you might have called it a consciousness-raising group. But the problems of today’s working world are more subtle, less pronounced, harder to identify—and harder to prove—than those of our foremothers. These women weren’t just there to vent. They needed battle tactics. And so the Feminist Fight Club was born.

In Feminist Fight Club, acclaimed journalist Jessica Bennett blends the personal stories of her real-life fight club with research, statistics, and no-bullsh*t advice for how to combat today’s sexism (and come out the other side). Part manual, part manifesto, Bennett offers a new vocabulary for the sexist archetypes women encounter every day—such as the Manterrupter, who talks over female colleagues in meetings; or the Bropropriator, who appropriates their ideas—as well as the self-sabotaging behavior women sometimes exhibit themselves. With original illustrations and fascinating historical research as well as a straightforward assessment of the gender gap that continues to plague the American workforce, Feminist Fight Club offers practical strategies, stealthy hacks, and much-needed camaraderie for women battling their way through the modern workplace.