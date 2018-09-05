Calendar » AWC - Building a Network that Works for You

September 5, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Does your work involve communication? Do you have something important you want to do this fall? Could you use help clarifying your dreams and solidifying your goals? Then you'll want to attend the fall networking meeting of the Association for Women in Communication, Santa Barbara chapter on Wednesday, September 5, 5:30-7:30 pm at workzones in Paseo Nuevo.

Executive Coach and AWC-SB member Patricia Rachel Schwartz, MA, PCC, will lead a highly engaging, participatory mini-workshop on Achievement Acceleration. You’ll connect with other exceptional women in small groups using a proven, mutually supportive process that encourages reflection, discussion and accountability.

Wednesday, September 5, 5:30-7:30 pm

workzones

Paseo Nuevo

351 Paseo Nuevo 2nd floor

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

AWC-SB Members Free; Nonmembers $20

Wine & Refreshments included

You’ll walk away with new ideas about how to approach your professional goals and challenges, plus action steps that will move you closer toward what you want to achieve in the year ahead. As a bonus, you’ll be in the company of some of Santa Barbara’s most creative communicators.

Patricia Rachel Schwartz MA, PCC, BCC

Executive Coach and Facilitator

Maximize Positive Engagement and Thrive!

Her coaching approach is strengths-based and informed by the latest research in positive psychology. She specialize in stakeholder engagement to support strategic visioning and plan implementation, change leadership, and for nonprofits-major gifts coaching and training. Stakeholder engagement includes the engagement of employees, teams, funders, investors, boards, public officials and communities, among others.

Background:

40 years experience in leadership development, business development and management - locally, nationally and internationally

Executive Coach for 20 years

M.A., International Administration/Intercultural Management, SIT

Worked with over 3,500 leaders across sectors and industries

Background in executive leadership in the business and nonprofit sectors

Created appreciative inquiry/positive psychology based Relationship Building for Prosperity℠ Stakeholder Engagement Model and Tools

Professional Certified Coach, Certified Mentor Coach, Board Certified Coach

Senior Faculty member of the College of Executive Coaching for twelve years

Faculty of the Cal Lutheran University’s Center for Nonprofit Leadership for twelve years

Raised over 12 million dollars for nonprofits

Patricia has worked with leaders from (partial listing): Alpha Resource Center, Anthem, Antioch University, Coca Cola, DreamWorks Animation, Fielding Graduate University, Foodbank, Jr. Blind of America/Wayfinder Family Services, Mayo Clinic, PepsiCo, Reiter Affiliated Companies, Santa Barbara Foundation, Treebones Resort, US Navy, United Way, UC Santa Barbara, University of Chicago Booth School of Management, Ventura College Foundation, Ventura County Community Foundation, Verizon, and Women’s Economic Ventures.