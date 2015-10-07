Calendar » AWC - Building Community [on and offline]

October 7, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Want to learn how to build community - both online and offline? AWC-SB presents Alethea Paradis speaking on this great topic.

Wednesday, October 7th, 5:30-7:30 pm

NEW VENUE

Ramada Inn Meeting Room

4770 Calle Real

Santa Barbara, CA 93110

AWC-SB Members Free; Nonmembers $20

Refreshments Included



Alethea Paradis, Friendship Tours founder, has taught high school and college social sciences courses focused in social justice since 1997. (B.A. in history and teaching credential from the University of California, Santa Barbara, 1994; Juris Doctorate from Northwestern School of Law at Lewis & Clark College, 1998.) Witnessing how academic achievement and student interest increased with experiential-service learning, she enhanced her classroom instruction with annual trips of students through Latin America, Europe and Asia. In addition to directing Friendship Tours, Alethea provides consultation for independent schools instituting their own global education programs. She lives in Santa Barbara with her husband and son.