AWC - Communicating Effectively in a Polarized Political Environment

March 1, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Our country has become a more polarized political environment. Regardless of how you voted, you need a safe space to think about when, where and how you want to engage with contentious political topics. AWC-SB wants to help by offering a panel, "Communicating Effectively in a Polarized Political Environment".

Wednesday, March 1, 5:30-7:30 pm

workzones

Paseo Nuevo

351 Paseo Nuevo 2nd floor

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

AWC-SB Members Free; Nonmembers $20

Appetizers by C’est Cheese and wine provided

Topics for discussion include:

develop non-adversarial strategies for communication with customers, clients and colleagues

determine boundaries between what's personal and what's professional

decide when to avoid political conversation and when to speak up

defuse political anxiety, hostility, aggression

Panelists: