AWC - Communicating Effectively in a Polarized Political Environment

March 1, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Our country has become a more polarized political environment. Regardless of how you voted, you need a safe space to think about when, where and how you want to engage with contentious political topics. AWC-SB wants to help by offering a panel, "Communicating Effectively in a Polarized Political Environment".

Wednesday, March 1, 5:30-7:30 pm
workzones
Paseo Nuevo
351 Paseo Nuevo 2nd floor
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
AWC-SB Members Free; Nonmembers $20
Appetizers by C’est Cheese and wine provided

Topics for discussion include:

  • develop non-adversarial strategies for communication with customers, clients and colleagues
  • determine boundaries between what's personal and what's professional
  • decide when to avoid political conversation and when to speak up
  • defuse political anxiety, hostility, aggression

Panelists:

  • Judy Guillermo Newton, Director of Organizational Development & HR at Montecito Bank & Trust
  • Kelly Scott, Chief Deputy DA at Santa Barbara District Attorney
  • Anna Everett, Professor at UC Santa Barbara

 

