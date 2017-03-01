AWC - Communicating Effectively in a Polarized Political Environment
Event Details
Our country has become a more polarized political environment. Regardless of how you voted, you need a safe space to think about when, where and how you want to engage with contentious political topics. AWC-SB wants to help by offering a panel, "Communicating Effectively in a Polarized Political Environment".
Wednesday, March 1, 5:30-7:30 pm
workzones
Paseo Nuevo
351 Paseo Nuevo 2nd floor
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
AWC-SB Members Free; Nonmembers $20
Appetizers by C’est Cheese and wine provided
Topics for discussion include:
- develop non-adversarial strategies for communication with customers, clients and colleagues
- determine boundaries between what's personal and what's professional
- decide when to avoid political conversation and when to speak up
- defuse political anxiety, hostility, aggression
Panelists:
- Judy Guillermo Newton, Director of Organizational Development & HR at Montecito Bank & Trust
- Kelly Scott, Chief Deputy DA at Santa Barbara District Attorney
- Anna Everett, Professor at UC Santa Barbara
