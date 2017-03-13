Calendar » AWC - DEADLINE for After Dark Submissions

March 13, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Have you ever felt alone in a personal experience? Were you ever a victim of bullying? Did you ever have to make a big decision and you had no one on your side? Have you ever experienced racism or prejudice? All of these circumstances and much more can make us feel like an outsider.



The reality is every person has gone through feeling like an outsider, and when we share these stories with one another, we can ultimately find community in our shared experience.



If you have a story to share on being an outsider, we encourage you to submit your story to possibly be considered for our live storytelling

event on Wednesday, April 5 at workzones from 5:30-7:30pm.



Submit your story by sending an audio recording no more than 10 minutes long to Emily Solomon, our Marketing Director at [email protected] content.com.Submissions will be accepted until Monday, March 13.



We will be choosing 5 storytellers for this event. Public speaking and performance training will be provided by Maggie Mixsell, Artistic Director of Speaking of Stories. We look forward to hearing your story.