Calendar » AWC - FREE Networking Event

May 3, 2017 from 5:00pm - 7:30pm

Event Details

Join AWC-SB for networking on Wednesday, May 3, 5-7:30 pm at Mulligans Cafe & Bar. Bring your business cards. Prepare your thirty second elevator pitch. Connect with leading women in local communications positions such as marketers, designers, writers, journalists etc.. This event is FREE so if you've never attended an AWC-SB meeting, or haven't in a while, this gives you an excellent opportunity to meet some of our local chapter members and learn what the organization is all about. Bring your friends and enjoy food and drinks at Happy Hour prices, not to mention free parking.

Wednesday, May 4, 5-7:30 pm



Mulligans Cafe & Bar

3500 McCaw Ave

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

No Host Bar

FREE to attend