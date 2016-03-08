Calendar » AWC - Lois Phillips Founders Award Reception

March 8, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Environmental organizations lobbying for climate change legislation realize the public must be energized if the earth is to be preserved. Without support many advocates groups would flounder. Grass roots activists understand they must speak up in order to influence key decision makers. These activists often become dynamic speakers in the process.



Meet the 2016 recipient of the Lois Phillips Founders Award, Becca Claasen, Outreach Consultant on Climate Change. Trained as a chiropractor, she became a full-time advocate when inspired by her daughter. Becca talked to nearly 20,000 voters about Measure P (the anti fracking measure) before Election Day. This young mom’s commitment to Climate Change advocacy has made a huge impact on our community. Please join us to get inspired by Becca's journey, knowledge, and leadership.

Tuesday, March 8, 5:30-7:30 pm

Santa Barbara Club

1105 Chapala Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

AWC-SB Members Free;

Nonmembers $20

Refreshments Included

Have questions about Tues, March 8: Lois Phillips Founders Award Reception? Contact The Association for Women in Communications(AWC) - Santa Barbara Chapter at www.awcsb.org