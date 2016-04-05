Calendar » AWC - Modern Journalism Panel

April 5, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Join AWC-SB for a dynamic panel on “Modern Journalism: Local Pioneers Keeping Print Alive and Pushing Digital Media Forward.” Hear from local media gurus including:

Marianne Partridge, editor-in-chief of the Santa Barbara Independent

Gina Tolleson, executive editor of Santa Barbara Magazine

Krista Harris, editor of Edible Santa Barbara

Andrea Estrada, director of news and media relations at UCSB

Moderator: Jennifer Blaise Kramer, senior editor of Santa Barbara Magazine

Pepperdine – Santa Barbara Graduate Campus

26 W. Anapamu Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

AWC-SB Members Free; Nonmembers $20

Refreshments Included

Marianne Partridge was the editor of the Village Voice, executive editor of Look Magazine, and senior editor of Rolling Stone magazine, where she also served as bureau chief in New York and Los Angeles. She began her career as a secretary at the original Saturday Evening Post, later working there as fiction reader and on the copy desk. She was a reporter in the Los Angeles bureaus of Forbes Magazine and The New York Times in the early ’70s and a contributing editor to New West magazine in the early ’80s. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1980 and is now editor-in-chief of the Santa Barbara Independent.

Gina Tolleson, originally from South Carolina, was crowned Miss World in 1990, which launched years in the spotlight and in front of the camera. She contributed news to CNN and hosted various programs for networks including A&E and ABC. In 2002 she was hired bySanta Barbara Magazine to be the lifestyle editor, translating her on-camera skills to print. Today she oversees the publication as executive editor.

Krista Harris moved to Santa Barbara to attend UCSB. Her first job was working for a local newspaper and since then she has worked as an editor, graphic designer and creative director in the corporate world. In 2009 she started Edible Santa Barbara, a food magazine devoted to local, seasonal and sustainable food. The magazine is independently owned and operated and also a member of Edible Communities, with over 80 member publications.Edible Santa Barbara has been awarded the 2011 Publication of the Year Award from the James Beard Foundation.

Andrea W. Estrada is an accomplished journalist whose work has appeared in newspapers and magazines across the country and around the world. Following a long freelance career, she joined the Office of Public Affairs and Communications at UC Santa Barbara, where she serves as director of news and media relations. In addition to overseeing the dissemination of research and other news from the university’s academic and administrative departments, she is the managing editor of The UCSB Current, the campus’s primary news site.