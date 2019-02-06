Calendar » AWC - Money, Money, Money - Cultivating the courage to speak up

February 6, 2019 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Money-talk can feel taboo—especially for women. But until we speak up with clarity about what we want and what we need financially, we will continue to limit our economic lives and pay a high price in our relationships. So let’s speak up! Join us on Wednesday, February 6 when we welcome two experts for an interactive workshop where you'll get guidance in what you need to know to talk gracefully and comfortably about money.



workzones

Paseo Nuevo

351 Paseo Nuevo 2nd floor

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

AWC-SB Members Free; Nonmembers $20

Wine & Refreshments included

A financial professional for 30 years, Sharon Cox's experience includes serving as a financial planner, socially responsible investment advisor, small business consultant, and national conference manager. An award-winning speaker and author of materials published by the National Endowment for Financial Education, Sharon offers private and small group money coaching, interactive workshops, and speaking engagements through her business, The Money Dance, www.themoneydance.com.

Daisy Swan has been a Career and Executive Coach for almost 30 years helping clients discover, and be, their most authentic and productive selves. Daisy has worked with CEO’s, attorneys, producers and writers, sales professionals and executives in the media and technology sector, as well as those just starting their careers. She works with clients in one-on-one sessions, and teaches or presents in corporate and University settings.