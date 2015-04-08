AWC - Networking with Soul
Join AWC-SB members and friends at a Networking With Soul event on Wednesday, April 8th, 5:30-7:30 pm. The event takes place at Casa Blanca in downtown Santa Barbara.
Whether you find networking a bit scary or you’re an old pro, you’ll enjoy this event that is full of professional and welcoming women [and men]. You will also have the opportunity to talk to other professionals and really share what feeds your soul. Come see why AWC nationwide has developed a reputation for “Networking with a Soul.” Refreshments included.
Wednesday, April 8th, 5:30- 7:30 pm
Casa Blanca Restaurant and Cantina Patio - 330 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
AWC-SB Members and Non-Members: FREE
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: awcsb
- Starts: April 8, 2015 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Price: FREE to all
- Location: Casa Blanca, 330 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.awcsb.org