Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:43 pm | A Few Clouds 75º

 
 
 
 

AWC - Networking with Soul

April 8, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Join AWC-SB members and friends at a Networking With Soul event on Wednesday, April 8th, 5:30-7:30 pm. The event takes place at Casa Blanca in downtown Santa Barbara.

Whether you find networking a bit scary or you’re an old pro, you’ll enjoy this event that is full of professional and welcoming women [and men]. You will also have the opportunity to talk to other professionals and really share what feeds your soul.  Come see why AWC nationwide has developed a reputation for “Networking with a Soul.” Refreshments included.

Wednesday, April 8th, 5:30- 7:30 pm
Casa Blanca Restaurant and Cantina Patio - 330 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101



AWC-SB Members and Non-Members:  FREE

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: awcsb
  • Starts: April 8, 2015 5:30pm - 7:30pm
  • Price: FREE to all
  • Location: Casa Blanca, 330 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.awcsb.org
 
 
 