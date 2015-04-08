Calendar » AWC - Networking with Soul

April 8, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Join AWC-SB members and friends at a Networking With Soul event on Wednesday, April 8th, 5:30-7:30 pm. The event takes place at Casa Blanca in downtown Santa Barbara.

Whether you find networking a bit scary or you’re an old pro, you’ll enjoy this event that is full of professional and welcoming women [and men]. You will also have the opportunity to talk to other professionals and really share what feeds your soul. Come see why AWC nationwide has developed a reputation for “Networking with a Soul.” Refreshments included.

Wednesday, April 8th, 5:30- 7:30 pm

Casa Blanca Restaurant and Cantina Patio - 330 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101





AWC-SB Members and Non-Members: FREE