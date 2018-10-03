Calendar » AWC - Strategic Social Media

October 3, 2018 from 05:30pm - 07:30pm

Aimless social media, without strategic thinking, results in awkward posts that damage your reputation. Used skillfully, social media becomes a powerful tool that draws attention to your brand. On Wednesday, October 3 AWC-SB will present a panel of local women who will discuss their success at using Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and other platforms on behalf of themselves and their clients. These pros will share insights for creating authentic, engaging and--most important--effective social media communications. Bring a friend, bring your phone, and get ready to bring home a new set of tips and tricks for posting with purpose!

Wednesday, October 3, 5:30-7:30 pm

workzones

Paseo Nuevo

351 Paseo Nuevo 2nd floor

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

AWC-SB Members Free; Nonmembers $20

Wine & Refreshments included



Leela Cyd is a food, lifestyle and travel photographer and storyteller. She’s authored and photographed her own books, Food With Friends: The Art of Small Gatherings, Tasting Hygge, Cooking Up Trouble and Styling for Instagram.

Carly Mask is an Instagram Strategist, Hearst Award-Winning Photographer and Managing Partner at Camp Digital, a boutique content studio that powers the creative needs of founders, small businesses, and growing brands.

Siouxsie Jennett is the CEO and founder of Mambo Media, a digital marketing firm that works with companies to maximize marketing strategies to drive revenue through digital marketing.

Samantha Wennerstrom is the creator of the fashion and lifestyle blog Could I Have That? Created in 2009, CIHT? provides readers with original content on living a stylish life and has grown into an established online publisher working with brands such as Barneys New York, Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and many more. Samantha is also an ambassador for Who What Wear and is a member of Heymama Co.