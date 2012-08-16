Calendar » AWSSB 6th Wine Tasting Event “Syrah Cold Versus Warm Climate”

August 16, 2012 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

AWSSB explores a range of cooler climate and warmer climate Syrah varietals to understand the influence of climate on flavor. "From the cool heights of Napa and Sonoma, to misty Mendocino County, and from sunny Paso Robles to various micro-climate areas of the Santa Ynez Valley and surrounds, this tasting takes us on a journey through flavor. To shed light on this subject the AWSSB will have Ethan Lindquist of Qupe Winery as a guest presenter that evening.