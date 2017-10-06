Friday, March 23 , 2018, 6:59 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Ayurvedic Health w/ Julee Shea

October 6, 2017 from 5:30 - 6:30

Friday, October 6, 2017
5:30pm 6:30pm
This workshop will introduce fundamental concepts in Ayurveda that underlie it’s practices and teachings. Students will learn about body-mind constitutions (Doshas) how to assess their own, as well as some dietary suggestions, self-care practices and other tips to help cultivate more balance and wellness on a day to day basis.

*Donations appreciated

For more info visit our website: www.YasaYoga.com

 

