Calendar » B.Y.O. Book Extravaganza!

August 7, 2018 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Celebrate the Adult Summer Reading Program and the joy of reading! Share what you're currently reading and enjoy the company of other book lovers (and great food and beverages) at the Santa Barbara Public Market (Chapala & Victoria).

We will again have Blind Date With A Book, ~70 copies of recently published or soon to be published books to pick from, but you won't know the author or title, just a brief description of the book And don't miss button making (just for fun) and getting your own book prescription that you can fill at the Library!

You'll find us in the back of the Public Market in the public eating area.