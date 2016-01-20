Calendar » B.Y.O.A: Bring Your Own Art Night!

January 20, 2016 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Calling all artists! Join us on Wednesday, January 20 at 5 pm, and bring one of your works to share. Depending on the number of registrants, we will be in one large group or artists will be put into small groups to facilitate discussion. MCASB Associate Curator Brooke Kellaway and guest curators will be on hand to lend their voice to the discussion.

Admission: $20 for MCASB Members, $25 for non-members.

RSVP is required. Contact [email protected] or call 805.966.5373 x107